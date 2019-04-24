Beyonce’s father to develop Destiny’s Child stage musical

(CNN) - A stage musical based on the girl group Destiny’s Child is in the works.
And you can thank Beyoncé’s dad for making it a reality.
Matthew Knowles says the production is called "Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical” and would be told from his perspective.
Knowles says "Survivor" will take a closer look at what he dealt with during what he called his "pioneering climb" in the music industry.
“I want to pull back the curtain,” the 67-year-old said. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams—those of mine and others.”
Knowles managed his daughter's career, both while she was in Destiny's Child and for part of her solo career before they cut their professional ties in 2011.
The musical is expected to premiere in Houston, which happens to be Beyoncé’s hometown, next year.
It will then go on the road.
Knowles says he would like to see “Survivor” play on both Broadway and London’s west end.
