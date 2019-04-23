Tyler police searching for suspect who vandalized Green Acres Baptist Church

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they believed vandalized Green Acres Baptist Church.
According to Tyler police, a woman rode her bike to Green Acres on April 19 at about 11:21 p.m. She then spray painted what appears to be the word “creep” twice on the building in blue spray paint.
On April 23, Tyler police posted surveillance photos of the woman and her bike.
They ask anyone with information that would lead to her identity to contact Detective Mike Kieny with Tyler police at 903-531-1045 or the Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
