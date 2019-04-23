Tuesday’s Weather: A mostly cloudy day with slight rain chances

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a mostly cloudy day today with slight, scattered rain chances. Pack along the umbrella to be safe. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with warm winds from the south. Overnight tonight we will sink to the low 60s and we could see a few showers as well. Tomorrow storm chances increase as we head throughout the day. It looks like the best time to see widespread thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms will be overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. Expect widespread heavy rainfall. We should start to see clearing as we head into the later afternoon on Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, in the upper 70s. Next weekend is looking to be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. To start off the next work week we will keep the low 80s and will see mostly sunny skies.