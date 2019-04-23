Suspect arrested in connection with 2016 fatal shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One person has been arrested in connection with a 2016 shooting that left two people dead.
Jordan Malik Carter, 21, of Longview was arrested Monday and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
Longview Police Department spokesman Sgt. Shane McCarter confirms Carter is suspected of fatally shooting Melekia Montgomery, 25, and Alexis Johnson, 23 in August 2016.
On the day of the shooting, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Johnson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they were told that two people had been injured during a volley of shots that were fired.
Carter is being held on $1,000,000 bond.
