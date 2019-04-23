Smith County commissioners support creating new municipal utility district

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - For years, residents in southern Tyler and Smith County have complained about the high cost of their wastewater utilities.
But a house bill supported by both Smith County commissioners and the City of Tyler could change that.
“I have listened to them. I have been to the town halls. I have taken their phone calls. And these people need some relief. And it’s time,” said State. Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler.
He says it is time for the Rose City Municipal Utilities District, a proposed utility district that would compete with Liberty Utilities.
“Liberty Utilities is a private monopoly that was created by the government. And in my opinion, and in the opinion of many other people, it has not served the people as well as it could have over the years. And the rates are high," Schaefer said.
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines went before Smith County commissioners Tuesday to express his support for the creation of Rose City Municipal Utility District.
“In this area, we have an entity that doesn’t want competition," Heines said. “They don’t want competition because they want to, as a monopoly, continue to raise the rates and continue to be unaccountable.”
Heines says Rose City MUD would not be a taxing entity. He and other officials hope the competition would lead to lower prices for existing customers and provide an option for future developers.
“Right now people that have sewer service through Liberty Utilities don’t have a single elected official that they can hold accountable that stands between them and the rates that they pay,” Schaefer said.
But Schaefer says that would change with Rose City MUD. If the bill passes, those who live in the area would have at least one elected official on a board that would govern the district. He added Rose City MUD could maybe even replace Liberty Utilities.
“No change in the short term, but a potential bold change in the long term,” he said.
A similar resolution will go before the Tyler City Council Wednesday morning. That meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Tyler City Hall.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.