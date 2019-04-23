Luminant releases statement about fatality at Stryker Creek plant

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal incident at the Luminant Stryker Creek power plant off FM 839 on Tuesday.
The Rusk Fire Department confirmed that units from the department were responding to FM 839, but declined to confirm details of the nature of the incident.
A statement from Meranda Cohn, spokesperson for Vistra Energy/LUMINANT, read as follows:
“Words cannot convey the grief we feel over the loss of our friend, coworker, and team member. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all those who loved him.”
Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said there had been an accident at the power plant, but would not give details as to what happened.
KLTV will continue to update this story with any new information.
