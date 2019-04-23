SFA’s Kevon Harris declares for the NBA Draft

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - SFA could soon be saying goodbye to another basketball player that has been a key player for the squad.
Junior Kevon Harris has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA draft.
According to a previous SFA Press Release on Harris being named second team all Southland Conference:
Harris emerged as one of the 'Jacks' best players through his first year as an upperclassman. The junior out of Ellenwood, Ga., ranked second on the team in scoring, putting in points at a clip of 17.8 per game. In Southland Conference action, however, Harris took his game to another level and was the only player in the 13-team league who averaged north of 20 points per game in league tilts.
He led the league in Southland Conference scoring by averaging 20.2 points per game. In 10 of his 18 Southland games, Harris amassed 20 or more points and all three of the junior's outings of 30 or more points came against Southland Conference foes.
An efficient scorer from all areas of the floor, Harris put up a shooting split of .420/.369/.786 in 2018-19. In conference-only games, the junior shot .537/.405/.750. For the year, Harris also led the 'Jacks in rebounding at a clip of 6.5 per game and as the season went along Harris climbed his way up a number of the 'Jacks' all-time statistical charts.
Against Incarnate Word on January 19, he became the 31st player in program history to reach 1,000 points in his career and by the time the 2018-19 season was in the books Harris had risen to 15th on SFA's all-time scoring charts with 1,292 career points.
As Harris heads into his senior year in 2019-20, he currently ranks among the top ten all-time in a number of SFA’s NCAA-era statistical charts including three-pointers made (sixth, 129), free throws made (fourth, 323), free throws attempted (eighth, 456) and field goals made (eighth, 420). Harris also needs just four more rebounds to reach 500 in his collegiate career.
With a year of eligibility left, Harris could return to SFA. Following the college basketball scandal involving the FBI, the NCAA adopted new rules to help player who want to “test the waters” of the NBA system while maintaining armature status
Agents can now represent college players who are certified by the NBPA and NCAA after any season, so long as they request an “evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.” They must end the relationship if they return to school.
