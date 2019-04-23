SFA’s Kevon Harris declares for the NBA Draft

Harris emerged as one of the 'Jacks' best players through his first year as an upperclassman. The junior out of Ellenwood, Ga., ranked second on the team in scoring, putting in points at a clip of 17.8 per game. In Southland Conference action, however, Harris took his game to another level and was the only player in the 13-team league who averaged north of 20 points per game in league tilts.