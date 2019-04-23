Police identify suspect after attempted robbery on downtown Tyler square

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6:14 p.m. Tyler Police responded to the Downtown Square in reference to a report of an attempted purse snatching. A mother and daughter were waiting to cross the street in the 100 block of E. Erwin along with two W/M’s, one adult and one juvenile who were standing next to them. As they started to cross the street both suspects attempted to grab the purse by force from the mother and daughter injuring the mother as both females went down to the pavement during the struggle.