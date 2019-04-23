Police identify suspect after attempted robbery on downtown Tyler square

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to an attempted robbery in downtown Tyler Tuesday evening.
According to Tyler police online records, the robbery happened near the intersection of South Broadway and East Erwin Street.
Tyler police released the following information:
On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6:14 p.m. Tyler Police responded to the Downtown Square in reference to a report of an attempted purse snatching. A mother and daughter were waiting to cross the street in the 100 block of E. Erwin along with two W/M’s, one adult and one juvenile who were standing next to them. As they started to cross the street both suspects attempted to grab the purse by force from the mother and daughter injuring the mother as both females went down to the pavement during the struggle.
The suspects took off running when they realized that they were unable to obtain the purses. Several citizens who were in the area of the incident immediately gave chase catching both suspects before they were able to flee the area. They were both brought back to the scene where the adult suspect fled again and was later captured by responding officers. EMS responded to the scene and transported the mother to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The two suspects were placed under arrest and transported to Tyler Police Department for further processing. The identification of the suspects and charges are as follows:
1) Juvenile Suspect Name not releasable, W/M, age 16. Charged with Robbery.
2) Keith Whittington, W/M, age 17. Charged with Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.
An officer at the scene said that two women were going to cross Broadway near Liberty Hall when two suspects approached them and grabbed one of the ladies’ purse, knocking the women to the ground. One of the women was injured and transported to UT Health East Texas with what officials called minor injuries.
Two suspects have been arrested. One of them is a minor.
Officer Don Martin said a man approached and confronted the suspects before they ran off.
