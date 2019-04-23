Police investigating injury to child at Hallsville daycare

HALLSVILLE, TX (KTRE) -A two-year-old child suffered injuries to her left arm from an incident at Extended Family Daycare, according to Investigator David Burrows.
After the injury occurred on Thursday, the day care reviewed video and contacted the Hallsville Police Department.
An employee of the daycare, Stormie Rhodes, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with injury to a child, a felony 3 offense. She is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Investigator Burrows said Extended Family Daycare has been “very cooperative and forthcoming with the investigation."
Burrows, who specifically handles child victim offenses, said he handled the criminal charges and Texas Department of Family services will be called in for an independent review of the situation.
