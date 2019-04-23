Grand Saline police: Officers arrest suspect following pursuit

GRAND SALINE, TX (KLTV) - One man was arrested following a pursuit through Van Zandt, Wood and Smith County.
According to Grand Saline police, at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle. The suspect, who had warrants out for his arrest, failed to stop and fled.
The drive, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, reportedly lead officers on a pursuit from Grand Saline towards Smith County. He later then turned back on Highway 69, going towards Grand Saline.
Grand Saline police reported the pursuit lasted about 40 to 45 minutes and reached speeds of about 120 mph.
The pursuit ended when his vehicle ran out of gas, according to Grand Saline police.
Anthony Rodriguez was arrested and charged with evading arrest, detention with a motorized vehicle as well as theft of property. He also was wanted on a warrant for theft of property, motion to revoke community supervision.
He was booked into the Van Zandt County jail.
