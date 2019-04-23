Lemon-raspberry pound cake with fresh lemon glaze by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This cake is perfectly sprint-y, with its lemony yellow color flecked with pink raspberry pieces. It’s moist and delicious, too.
Ingredients:
1 box lemon cake mix (I used Duncan Hines)
1 small box instant lemon pudding mix
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
1 cup fresh raspberries
Juice of one lemon (about three tablespoons, so may need more than one lemon if they’re small)
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with cooking spray, or use shortening and flour to grease the pan.
Combine all ingredients in a large mixer bowl, tossing the berries into the cake mix first to coat before adding wet ingredients. Blend all ingredients by hand for two minutes, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl as you go along. (If using a hand mixer, you will want to add the berries at the very end of blending instead, or they will disintegrate more than is ideal)
Pour into bundt pan, then bake for 40 to 50 minutes, testing for doneness with a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake. It is done when toothpick comes out of the cake clean.
Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then invert over a cake plate.
For the glaze:
One cup powdered sugar
One tablespoon lemon Juice
1/4 cup milk
Whisk ingredients together; if glaze seems too runny, thicken by adding another tablespoon of powdered sugar. Blend well, then drizzle all over the cooled cake. Enjoy!
