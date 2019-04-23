Kilgore police asking public for help identifying pair who stole truck from business

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people in a surveillance video.
They said the video shows two suspects stealing a work truck from a Kilgore business.
If you have information about either of their identities please contact the Criminal Investigation’s Unit - Sergeant Trae Portwood at 903-218-6905, or Det. John Rowe at 903-218-6906.
You may also text an anonymous tip to TIP 411 by texting “KILGORE” followed by your tip information to # 847411.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.