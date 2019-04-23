K-9 stuck with more than 200 porcupine quills

He was chasing a suspect at the time

Odin, the K-9 deputy, was taken to a vet and treated. His condition is unknown at this time.
April 23, 2019

COOS COUNTY, OR (GRAY NEWS) – A K-9 deputy is making a recovery after it got into a prickly situation.

Odin, a K-9 with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, crossed paths with a porcupine while tracking a suspect over the weekend. The police dog was stuck with 200 quills, the sheriff’s office said.

Plenty of the quills went into the dog’s mouth and left eye.

Odin was then transported to a Hansen-Meekins Animal Hospital where it was sedated and treated for more than two hours, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is still requesting the public’s assistance tracking down the suspect identified as 29-year-old Devin J. Wilson. He has a number of outstanding warrants.

