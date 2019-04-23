Former alcohol addict celebrates recovery on Easter Sunday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One East Texans is sharing his story of personal redemption and a special Easter Sunday, after nearly dying from alcohol addiction and coming all the way back.
For Dexter Moore, this Easter Sunday is one of redemption for him as well. The Memphis native had gone to the brink of death with alcohol addiction.
"I was starting to have blackouts, and the blackouts turned to headaches, and the headaches would turn to seizures. I would either have bleeding ulcers or different health issues. I'm dealing with kidney failure," Dexter says.
He started drinking as a 12 year old, and it took over his life.
"My addiction started with childhood things. When I would drink, I couldn't stop. When I would wake up in the morning in my mind I couldn't function unless I had beer or alcohol," Moore says.
He came to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission last summer, a decision that changed everything.
"I'm going to school to become a drug and alcohol counselor so I can help people like myself in this situation," he says.
Moore says his addiction nearly cost him his life several times.
"Once I came out of treatment, instantly that day I went back to drinking. The pain was so bad I thought I was going to die. I just continued to drink," says Dexter.
Today, Moore is in the recovery program, and working toward a new future. and this Easter means a little something extra.
"Being brought back from spiritual death, from the brink of death. No one is hopeless if you're willing to take a chance. It's a great Easter," he says.
Moore has to have surgery to put a stent in his heart, and suffers from kidney failure as a result of his years of alcohol addiction.
