Florida dog stolen in 2017 reunited with family after being found abandoned in Colorado

HUGO, CO (KCNC/CNN) – A Florida family was reunited with a beloved pet, two years after the dog was stolen from their backyard.
The homecoming came by chance, thanks to a resident of Hugo, CO, and a Colorado deputy.
The Peterson family said someone stole Cedar, then 4-months-old, from their Southwest Ranches, FL, backyard in 2017.
A Hugo resident discovered the German shepherd cold and abandoned in a ditch earlier this month.
Hugo Deputy Marshal Steve Ryan responded to the call about the stranded dog.
"The dog was actually snow-covered, so I passed it twice. Didn't even see it," Ryan said. "She was wet, appeared to be malnourished."
So, Ryan took her to Dr. Leesa McCue at Eastern Colorado Veterinary Services in Limon, CO, where she underwent around three weeks of recovery.
"I would say for what she’d been through, [she’s] in very good shape," McCue said.
McCue scanned the dog’s microchip, and discovered she belonged to a family nearly 2,000 miles away.
“Wings of Rescue,” a nonprofit known for flying cats and dogs out of disaster areas, flew Cedar back home Saturday, to the family who never gave up hope that she might one day return.
And over the Easter weekend, their prayers were answered.
It’s unclear how Cedar ended up so far away from home or for how long she was alone.
