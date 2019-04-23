Fire marshal: Cause undetermined in fatal Quitman house fire

WEBXTRA: Quitman fire
By Dorothy Sedovic and Brenna Burger | April 23, 2019 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:35 PM

QUITMAN, TX (KLTV) - The cause of a Monday house fire in Quitman that claimed the life of one person remains undetermined.

Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson said Tuesday afternoon that the cause remains undetermined and the fire is still being investigated.

The fire occurred Monday in the 900 block of North Winnsboro, according to Quitman Fire Chief Scott Wheeler.

The fire marshal is investigating a fatal fire in Quitman (Source: Brenna Burger/KLTV staff)
Wheeler confirmed one person died in the fire.

The fire marshal’s office is currently on scene investigating the fire.

