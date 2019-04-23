Indictment: Ex-CEO ignored red flags as opioid crisis raged

From 2012 to 2016, Rochester's sales of oxycodone tablets skyrocketed from 4.7 million to 42.2 million — an increase of about 800% — and its fentanyl sales soared from approximately 63,000 dosages in 2012 to more than 1.3 million in 2016 — an increase of about 2,000%. During the same period, the company's internal compliance office flagged 8,300 orders but reported just four to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.