East Texas roadwork for the week of April 22

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of April 22, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
In Henderson County, motorists should expect lane closures on the SH 334 Bridge Project between Gun Barrel City and Seven Points as the contractor prepares to shift traffic which requires placing temporary striping. Closures are set for April 22-24, and the week of April 29. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead allowing extra time to reach destinations. More project information is available in the Henderson County section of this release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to place a hot mix overlay on FM 645 between FM 3328 and FM 321. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Also in Palestine, work is ongoing to remove old striping and pavement markings from concrete sections at the intersection of Loop 256 at US 79.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor continues to conduct roadway widening activities and extend cross structures. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to eleven-foot lanes each direction with three-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project
· Limits: From 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
The contractor is scheduled to begin surface hot mix operations on Monday, April 22. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph with an advisory speed of 45 mph through this project. The contract includes cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and placing a concrete overlay on the existing bridge deck.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes. Hot mix paving operations will begin at the western end of the project near Elm St. Box culverts are being placed in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd. Earthwork continues on the east end of the project between CR 300 and Cemetery Road. Mulching and seeding continue in graded areas throughout the project limits. Clear/grub, demolishing existing culverts, excavation work and the installation and repair of SW3P items is ongoing. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled until seal coat season starts in May. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph from just north of SH 294 southward to just south of the county line. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Excavation and embankment work continue on the northbound side of the roadway as well as work to extend cross structures and replace driveway pipes. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated sub-grade, asphaltic concrete pavement base (ACP), a one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to conduct shoulder repair work on FM 747 between US 84 and US 79. Rusk crews will conduct shoulder repairs on FM 2274 between US 79 and SH 204. Expect laneclosures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and acontinuous two-way left turn lane through town. Earthwork, roadway construction, and storm sewer operations continue on the east side of the roadway. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit is reduced onthe northern end until project completion.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Roadway widening activities are ongoing. Expect daily lane closures and delays with a pilot car providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the road to add passing lanes.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to work on drainage improvements. Expect delays on this corridor. The project is placing roadway underdrain and repaving the roadway lane through town.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on the US 259 Bypass southbound from the intersection of US 259 to FM 349 in Kilgore. Traffic will be routed to US 259 Business to FM 349. Crews will also be milling and inlaying on FM 349 which will be closed to through traffic from US 259 Bypass to SH 31. For one day, FM 349 westbound will be closed at the US 259 Bypass for the same work. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control at all locations.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
FM 1844 Widening Project (New Project)
- Limits: SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2019
This project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping. The contractor will be extending culverts and replacing driveway pipe this week. Expect lane closures with flaggers and pilot car providing traffic control.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2019
The contractor will be placing asphalt level up and begin shoulder widening. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on SH 31E in Brownsboro and on FM 314 south of Brownsboro. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds (New Project)
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled start work Monday, April 22. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Motorists can expect lane closures April 22-24 for placement of temporary striping. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Additional closures are planned for the week of April 29. The contractor is preparing to shift traffic for Phase I construction which will include shifting traffic to the south, placing work zone striping, setting temporary traffic barriers, and other activities. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Business SH 31 Project
- Limits: From BU 19 in Athens, northeastward to 0.10 miles east of Loop 7
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd.
- Cost: $1.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No additional work is scheduled until summer seal coat season starts in May. The project consists of upgrading bridge rail, Metal Beam Guard Fence, PFC Surface Hot Mix, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue work on erosion control items throughout the project limits. Lane closures are possible. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to repair low shoulders on FM 95 south of US 84. Crews will also perform ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all work locations.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: April 2019
The contractor will be replacing the metal beam guard fence. Expect alternating lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
The contractor will be constructing concrete traffic rail. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treatment of existing base, new flex-base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts and place flex-base in the lanes. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct rehab operations on SH 110N from the Van Zandt County line to just north of FM 16. Crews will also perform blade overlay on SH 110N at the FM 3271 intersection. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Also in Tyler, night work continues to remove old striping from concrete sections of roadway. The project is upgrading pavement markings on roadways around Tyler. The contractor utilizes slow-moving mobile operations when installing new pavement markings. Work is conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Brief delays are possible. Work locations are as follows:
- Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy between US 271/Beckham Ave. and Broadway
- SH 31W at the Henderson County line on the concrete bridge
Law enforcement officers are stationed in the project convoy.
Smith County construction projects updates:
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
The contractor is scheduled to continue clearing the right-of-way within the project limits as well as continue nighttime paving operations at FM 346. Daily lane closures will be implemented as needed. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
· Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.
· Cost: $4.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities. The trail is closed to the public. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler, including parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is tentatively scheduled to work on northbound outside lanes of US 69/S. Broadway Ave. from Cumberland Rd. south to Centennial Pkwy. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to continue earthwork operations on the west side of the bridge. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
CR 356 & CR 234 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 356 at Simpson Creek, east of Winona; CR 234 at Mud Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $800,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Cleanup activities continue at both locations. The roadways are closed at the bridges. The project is replacing the existing bridges with wider structures.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor continues to perform retaining wall operations. The project is constructing frontage roads and improving ramps.
SH 31 Surfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is planned for the week. The project consists of placing a ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guard rail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Drainage improvement operations continue with daily lane closures and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements. The work zone speed limit 50 mph. Expect daily lane closures and a pilot car providing traffic control.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor continues to work on drainage improvements. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale and on FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that consists of landscaping various locations in Lindale and Troup.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are performing roadway widening operations. Expect single lane traffic daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repair work on the I-20 Service Road between Mile Markers 514 and 517. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Widening operations continue including cement treating sub-grade and placing flex-base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The project speed limit is 50 mph. This project consists of grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the roadway by adding shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: April 2019
Work on retaining walls, roadway widening, and driveways is ongoing on the south side of the road. Minor delayscan be expected but no lane closures are planned. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes witha flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2019
Stabilization and minor cleanup activities are ongoing on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
With the roadway rehabilitation season back in effect work is scheduled to reconvene the week of April 22. Crews will be removing pavement and preparing road base. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
With the roadway rehabilitation season back in effect work is scheduled to reconvene the week of April 22. Crews will be removing pavement and preparing road base. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation,widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is conducting final work activities. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief and on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county roadbridges in Van Zandt County.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform overlay operations on FM 17 and base repairs on FM 2088. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is installing pavement underdrains. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Structure widening continues along with the installation of safety features on SH 182 and FM 1805. Expect minordelays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday and Thursday - the inside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Tuesday and Friday - the outside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
- Guardrail Repairs: In all three counties; Current work on I-20 at US 271
- Tree Removal: On I-20 eastbound at SH 31 in Gregg County
- Delineation Upgrades: On guardrail, concrete barriers and bridges in all three counties
- Barricade Repairs: Underway on dead end roadways in Smith and Van Zandt counties
- Longline Operations: In Smith County
- Sweeping Operations: Underway thru all three counties
- Edge Repair: Scheduled to start in May in Smith and Van Zandt counties