East Texas roadwork for the week of April 22

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on the US 259 Bypass southbound from the intersection of US 259 to FM 349 in Kilgore. Traffic will be routed to US 259 Business to FM 349. Crews will also be milling and inlaying on FM 349 which will be closed to through traffic from US 259 Bypass to SH 31. For one day, FM 349 westbound will be closed at the US 259 Bypass for the same work. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control at all locations.