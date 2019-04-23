East Texas Ag News: How to avoid fungal problems in landscaping

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When it comes to your home property’s landscape, don’t over do it.
When you pamper your lawn with daily water and too much fertilizer you’re increasing the possibility for fungal problems.
To avoid this, water your lawn as few times as possible in the early morning when the grass is already naturally wet from the dew.
A good rule of thumb is to put about an inch of water on your lawn a week. Agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Angelina County recommend you irrigate deeply and infrequently to help the roots grow deeper.
Letting the top of the soil get dry between irrigations will also deter fungal problems.
