Drew Johnston replaces father as new AD/Head Football coach at Newton

NEWTON, TX (KTRE) - It did not take a long time to replace retiring Newton head football coach, Athletic director W.T. Johnston.
It did not seem like it was a hard decision either. On Monday night, the school board hired Johsnton’s son Drew Johnston as the new Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach.
The hire might have been expected but it is also worthy. Johnston knows his football. He has been at Newton for eight seasons and been part of teams that competed in three state championships and won two of those.
As the teams defensive coordinator, Newton has gone 65-8. He is a former football player for McNeese State University.
He takes over for his father who retired at the beginning of May as he continues to fight chronic lung disease and blindness.
