Boil water advisory rescinded for County Club Road in Palestine

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - The City of Palestine reported the boil water advisory for County Club Road has been rescinded.
The advisory was issued on April 21 and was rescinded on April 23. The advisory followed problems at the city’s main water treatment plant last week.
Overnight storms on April 18 damaged the city’s water treatment plant. It was reported the power went out causing the main city water plant to stop working.
At this time, the area of Westwood is still under a boil water notice. As the water pressure built back it caused three main line breaks which resulted in low water pressure and the boil water notice.
The City of Palestine said some residents may see “cloudy” or “milky” water after the system was re-pressured. They say it is caused by air in the lines and is safe to drink.
