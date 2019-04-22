Body found in Jeems Bayou identified

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the identity of the body found in Jeems Bayou this past weekend.
The body of Howard A. Waldon, 34, from Karnack, Texas, was found by a kayaker in the bayou about a half-mile south of the Highway 2 bridge.
Investigators said that they found evidence that a vehicle had left the roadway, striking several trees.
Later, divers found a Dodge 1500 pickup truck submerged in the water.
The incident remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
