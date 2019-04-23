Affidavit: Tyler man caught with hundreds of child porn images on phone

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are charging a man accused of having hundreds of child pornography pictures on his cellphone.
David Lloyd Stanley, 43, of Tyler, is charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was arrested on the charge on April 13 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit made available to KLTV on Tuesday, Tyler police began investigating the case on March 4 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing photos that had been uploaded to Facebook Messenger. The upload was connected to a deactivated page by Stanley, according to the affidavit.
On March 25, the NCMEC forwarded tips from Bing Image, which is a site designed for sharing images. An account traced back to Stanley showed four uploads of child pornography.
On April 2, police received account holder information for a specific IP address traced to Stanley.
After getting a search warrant, police then searched Stanley’s phone and reported finding hundreds of images of child pornography.
Police obtained a warrant for Stanley’s arrest on April 9.
