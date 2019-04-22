Woman carrying gun, infant tackled by parishioners after threatening to blow up San Diego church

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Police took a woman into custody on Easter Sunday after she allegedly walked into a San Diego church, waved a handgun and threatened to blow up the building.
Police say church members at the non-denominational Tsidkenu Church quickly stepped in when 31-year-old Anna Conkey allegedly began making threats around noon during Easter services.
The members helped wrestle Conkey to the ground after authorities say the suspect, holding a gun and a 10-month-old baby, walked up on stage at the church and threatened to blow it up.
"Some of the congregation members rushed the female before anything could happen and took her into custody, took the gun and the child away from her and held her until the police officers could arrive,” police Lt. Christian Sharp said.
Church members told KSWB the woman had been shouting incomprehensibly, making comments about “martyrs,” “the rapture” and blowing up the church.
“She was saying stuff that was kind of delusional. I was more worried about getting my family out of there,” churchgoer Ronald Farmer said.
At one point, Conkey allegedly pointed the gun at the baby, according to KSWB.
Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and took Conkey into custody. No one was injured during the incident.
The gun Conkey was carrying was not loaded, police say, and no explosives were found in either the church building or Conkey’s car.
Officials say the infant and Conkey’s 5-year-old daughter are “healthy and unhurt.” They have been placed in the care of Child Welfare Services.
Conkey will face criminal charges, including making criminal threats and displaying a handgun in a threatening manner.
Earlier Sunday, Police Chief David Nisleit announced the department was stepping up patrols near houses of worship, while it monitored the situation in Sri Lanka, where more than 200 people were killed in coordinated bombing attacks.
