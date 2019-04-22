Wednesday’s Weather: A decrease in cloud cover throughout the day with temperatures in the low 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cloudy start to the day today but as we head into the afternoon cloud cover will start to break up a bit. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s and winds will be breezy from the south. As we head into Tuesday widespread cloud cover and slight rain chances return with temperatures still warm in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday both bring a better chance of seeing some stormy weather in East Texas. Right now it looks like Wednesday night and into the start of the day on Thursday, we could have some widespread thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms. Once the cold front passes during the day on Thursday we will begin to see a clearing of the rain. Friday should be dry and partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. Next weekend is looking great with sunny skies and low 80s.