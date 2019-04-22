Boil water notice issued for some Palestine residents following water main breaks

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - The City of Palestine is reporting three water main line breaks that may be affecting residents.
The city said that as the water pressure built back up following the issues at the water treatment plant, it caused three main line breaks. The breaks are reported to be in Westwood, Salt Works and at Spring and Virginia.
A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Westwood area because of the water main break near Salt Works Road.
The City of Palestine advised residents they may experience low water pressure or not water at all as they work to fix the breaks.
Overnight storms on April 18 damaged the city’s water treatment plant. It was reported the power went out causing the main city water plant to stop working.
Residents in Palestine were without water for about a day before it was available again. Following the incident, a boil water notice was issued.
The notice was rescinded on April 21. However, residents of County Club Road are under a Boil Water Advisory issued by the city.
