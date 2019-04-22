Tyler police warn buyers of scheme to sell stolen vehicles

Tyler police have a few tips for buyers of used vehicles. The first tip is only agree to purchase the vehicle at a local police station parking lot. During the sale, take a photo of the seller with your phone. Also, check and verify (VIN) Vehicle Identification Number before sale. If they don’t agree to these steps, walk away from the sale. Also if they agree to the terms have them drive to your town so that you won’t make a wasted trip, because they will more than likely not be there to meet you.