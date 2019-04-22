Tyler police warn buyers of scheme to sell stolen vehicles

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police and the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force is warning citizens due to a recent increase of victims who were unaware that they had purchased a used stolen vehicle that was posted on social media.
According to a press release, the suspects will have you travel to the Houston or Dallas area to complete the cash sale where the vehicle was originally stolen from.
Police say the suspects are predominately targeting the Hispanic community by posting vehicles online in Spanish and Spanish web sites. The vehicles listed to be sold are extremely below market value to attract buyers.
The press release said The seller(s) (suspects) will have the buyer meet them in Houston or Dallas where they will complete the transaction to sell the vehicle that is actually stolen. The seller will provide a fictitious title that appears to be legitimate to the buyer and uses fictitious paper driver’s license to match the title. The seller requires cash to purchase the vehicle. When the buyer returns home to register the vehicle, they are informed that the vehicle is stolen and law enforcement is contacted.
“The one common trend in all sales that should be a “red flag’ to buyers, the vehicles are being sold for well below the market value” says investigator Gary King with the East Texas Auto Task Force.
Tyler police have a few tips for buyers of used vehicles. The first tip is only agree to purchase the vehicle at a local police station parking lot. During the sale, take a photo of the seller with your phone. Also, check and verify (VIN) Vehicle Identification Number before sale. If they don’t agree to these steps, walk away from the sale. Also if they agree to the terms have them drive to your town so that you won’t make a wasted trip, because they will more than likely not be there to meet you.
