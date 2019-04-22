Tyler City Council to vote on controversial proposal for new housing development

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A controversial development project in south Tyler will be back before the city council this week.
A group called Concerned Tyler Citizens vs Genecov opposes the project being proposed by Genecov Investments. The group says a petition against building a multi-family housing development in and around Hollytree and Cumberland Road has drawn more than 500 signatures.
Earlier this month, Tyler’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 in favor of the development of more than 300 acres near West Cumberland Road by developer, Genecov Investments. The development would include up to 525 new apartment units.
Genecov previously proposed changes after hearing from concerned residents in three nearby neighborhoods. The changes include some increased buffer zones between potential multi-family housing and existing homes and lowering how high the buildings can be built, from three stories to two.
Those who oppose the development, say their foremost concern is health and safety. Other concerns include the “environment impact, protection of the character of existing neighborhoods, historic preservation, school attendance and planning," and "the value of existing homeowners, businesses and landowners.”
The issue will be before the Tyler City Council during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Council members could approve the project, deny it or decide to table the issue.
