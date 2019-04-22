Two die in motorcycle crash after vulture strike in Kansas

In this April 2009 photo, a black vulture perches on a fence post at Shepherd of the Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Mo. A vulture attack has led to the death of two people who were riding a motorcycle in Kansas. (Missouri Department of Conservation via AP/file) (Jim Rathert)
April 22, 2019 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 12:38 PM

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Two people are dead in Barber County after a crash that involved a vulture.

The crash happened Saturday just after 3 p.m. on River Road, 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were headed southeast on River Road when a vulture came out of the north ditch and struck the driver in the head.

The motorcycle then went off the road into the north ditch, struck a barbwire fence and overturned. Both died as a result of the crash.

The victims were Brandon Husband, 43, and wife Jennifer Husband, 42, Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Brandon Husband died at the scene, and Jennifer Husband died at a hospital. Neither were wearing helmets.

