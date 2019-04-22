Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting as homicide

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation of a shooting in Tyler that left one dead and two injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, at about 1:27 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the 4800 block of Tidwell in reference to to a deadly conduct call. It is reported that when deputies arrived, they saw a large group of people at the scene which was described “chaotic.” Deputies were able to control the situation and began speaking with witnesses.
Three people were shot during the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Keyundta Devor Barrett, of Tyler, was injured during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died.
Two others, identified as 21-year-old Kentrell Marquie Miller and 18-year-old Ira Brown Jr., both from Tyler, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. They said the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.