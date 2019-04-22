Secret ‘dark web’ apps that are luring your children online

“The first thing would be if they are hiding their screen or shaking their phone when you come in the room. If they’re shaking their phone or flipping it over on the table, and you walk over to say ‘let me see your phone,’ what you’re going to see is their iTunes or their web browser," she said. “This means they are using the emergency close feature on the secret app. The second sign would be refusing to hand over passwords or let you look through their phone. The third would be that they have two of the same types of app - two calculators, two chat apps. That’s where they’re usually hidden.”