Park ranger selfie: Gorillas vogue for camera

(CNN/Gray News) – When your selfie is photo-bombed by gorillas, it goes viral.
A park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo snapped a picture with a couple of his gorilla friends and posted it to the Instagram account for Virunga National Park.
“We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real!” the post says. “Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky, so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities!”
The gorillas were apparently copying human behavior. One leans to get into the picture and the other stands proudly, making sure the camera gets her good side.
And another thing: “It’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time.”
This is no chance encounter. The ranger and the two gorillas are BFFs. He helped rescue them as babies.
The park is home to 22 primate species, including three types of great apes.
An estimated 1,000 mountain gorillas live there.
