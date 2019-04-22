Park ranger selfie: Gorillas vogue for camera

Raise your hand if a gorilla ever photobombed you

Park ranger selfie: Gorillas vogue for camera
A park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo snapped a selfie with two gorillas and posted it to the Instagram account for Virunga National Park. (Source: INSTAGRAM/VIRUNGANATIONALPARK/CNN)
By Ed Payne | April 22, 2019 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:25 PM

(CNN/Gray News) – When your selfie is photo-bombed by gorillas, it goes viral.

A park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo snapped a picture with a couple of his gorilla friends and posted it to the Instagram account for Virunga National Park.

“We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real!” the post says. “Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky, so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities!”

View this post on Instagram

You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick’s amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation

A post shared by Virunga National Park (@virunganationalpark) on

The gorillas were apparently copying human behavior. One leans to get into the picture and the other stands proudly, making sure the camera gets her good side.

And another thing: “It’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time.”

This is no chance encounter. The ranger and the two gorillas are BFFs. He helped rescue them as babies.

The park is home to 22 primate species, including three types of great apes.

An estimated 1,000 mountain gorillas live there.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.