Palestine city manager announces resignation

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - The city manager of Palestine has announced his resignation.
Michael Hornes, who has been in the position since October 2017, said he is leaving Palestine.
Hornes said in city council meeting on Monday night that he will stay on until May 24, “providing city council keeps me on until that time.”
He said he is leaving “solely for family reasons,” and that he and his family love Palestine and its people, especially after spending so much time with the people in the community during the water crisis of last week.
“I will spend this time doing everything I can to help with the transition,” Hornes said.
