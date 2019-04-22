Harrison County officials ask public’s help locating teen

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a teenage boy.
Officials say that Stacey David Ravencraft, 16, has been missing from his Longview home early on Friday morning. His family has had no contact with him since he left. They believe he may be staying with friends.
Lt. Cindy Black with the sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who knows where Ravencraft is, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.
