Harrison County officials ask public’s help locating teen

16 YEAR OLD STACEY DAVID RAVENCRAFT, ( Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier | April 22, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:09 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a teenage boy.

Officials say that Stacey David Ravencraft, 16, has been missing from his Longview home early on Friday morning. His family has had no contact with him since he left. They believe he may be staying with friends.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a teenage boy. (Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office)
Lt. Cindy Black with the sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who knows where Ravencraft is, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.

