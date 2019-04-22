East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a perfect weekend, weather-wise, we have seen quite a bit of cloud cover today...but some sunshine, too. Over the next 3 days, we should experience lots of clouds and increased rain chances. Best chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be overnight Wednesday/early Thursday ... and at this time, we are not looking at issuing a First Alert Weather Day because it appears that the stronger/more severe storms will remain to our west and southwest over this time period. If any changes occur, we will make the appropriate changes. There will be some disruptive weather, on Wednesday and Thursday due to the rain and isolated thunderstorms. So make plans for that. Rainfall totals through Friday morning, in general, should be between 1.00″ to 2.00″ with some areas, especially over the northern areas of East Texas, reaching 2.50″ or more. A cold front is scheduled to slowly move through East Texas on Thursday, taking the rain chances and moisture out of our area by dawn on Friday and certainly by the weekend. The upcoming weekend looks much like the Easter Weekend, but warmer. Temperatures for the next 7 days look to remain mild to warm. Nothing too chilly for this forecast period.