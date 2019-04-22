East Texas Ag News: Tips for pond weeds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When it comes to those weeds in your pond, most of them start up around shallow water or when sunlight can reach the bottom of any water.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Angelia County has a few strategies to stop those pond weeds.
The first is a tip for when you’re constructing your pond, you’ll want to build the edges to a steep depth of at least two-and-a half feet.
Also, like we’ve mentioned in weeks past,, you’ll want to fertilize your pond to increase the planktonic algae that will color the water green and deter sunlight from reaching the bottom.
Another option is to simply let your muddy ponds stay muddy. Muddy water blocks sunlight as well.
And the last tip, add triploid grass carp or tilapia fish to your pond. If there’s a lot of vegetation they will consume it and keep those weeds away.
