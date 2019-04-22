Chick-fil-A opens downtown Tyler location

Chick-fil-A opens downtown Tyler location
The new Chick-fil-A location on the square in downtown Tyler is now open for business. (Source: Lane Luckie/ KLTV staff)
By Dorothy Sedovic | April 22, 2019 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 5:40 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chick-fil-A’s new location in downtown Tyler is now open and ready for business.

It was announced on April 22, their new pop-up location inside the People’s Petroleum Building on the square is now open to the public.

The new location serves a limited breakfast and lunch menu. Menu items include but are not limited to Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

We are now open downtown Tyler on the square. Stop by and see us!

Posted by Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing on Monday, April 22, 2019

All of the food served at the People’s Petroleum Building will be prepared by the Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing restaurant.

The downtown location will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PREVIOUS: Chick-fil-A to open downtown Tyler location

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.