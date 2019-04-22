Chick-fil-A opens downtown Tyler location

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chick-fil-A’s new location in downtown Tyler is now open and ready for business.
It was announced on April 22, their new pop-up location inside the People’s Petroleum Building on the square is now open to the public.
The new location serves a limited breakfast and lunch menu. Menu items include but are not limited to Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.
All of the food served at the People’s Petroleum Building will be prepared by the Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing restaurant.
The downtown location will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.