Building considered a ‘total loss’ after structure fire in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, TX (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said a building and the contents inside are being considered a total loss after a structure fire last week.
According to a press release, at 5:33am on Friday April 19, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Holiday Drive for a reported structure fire.
When they arrived, they found that the entire structure was engulfed in flames. Smoke was visible for over a mile. A neighbor’s building was adjacent to the burning structure.
The press release said the first fire units on scene from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department were able to knock the fire down enough to keep the fire off the building until mutual aid assistance arrived.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department requested mutual aid from Mabank, Payne Springs, Seven Points and Tool Fire Departments. All four departments arrived quickly on scene with additional fire engines, water tankers and manpower. With their assistance, the fire was fully contained. The building and contents were a total loss.
“When we arrived on scene, it was critical that the fire was brought under control to stop the spread of the fire to adjacent property and power lines,” said Joseph Lindaman, Fire Chief Gun Barrel City Fire Department. “I truly appreciate the immediate response by Payne Springs, Mabank, Seven Points and Tool Fire Departments to our mutual aid request. Their support was critical in this incident.”
The press release said the property owner was not at home the time of the fire. There were no injuries to the first responders.
