Alto tornado victims take to social media for help finding lost items

ALTO, TX (KLTV) - There is still a lot of cleaning up to do in Alto after six tornadoes hit Cherokee County.
As people continue to pick up the pieces, recovery is now in the works and survivors are asking for help to find their lost valuables.
J.L. Skinner lost everything in the storm. Fortunately, insurance will help replace most of it, but there are some things money can’t replace.
“They were old old coins, pennies, dollar bills, 20 dollar silver certificate dollar bills. I had one, the old FFA dollar bills when they first started up over there,” Skinner said.
Skinner says it may not sound like much, but he and his family have been collecting those since 1912.
“That right there bothered me more than losing the house,” he said.
Skinner is not alone. The tornadoes took things from a lot of people – sentimental things swept away by the wind.
That’s why a Facebook group was created: The Tornado of 4/13 Lost and Found. It’s a page dedicated to finding items lost in the storms.
“I just wanted to try and help in another way if I could,” said Jason Ashworth.
He saw the needs posted on the page and is offering to help people with his metal detector.
“I’ve done this as a hobby for two years, and I was just trying to do something to help out the community,” Ashworth said.
The Caddo Mounds Historic Site is one of the hardest hit areas in Cherokee County. Some of those who attended the Caddo Mounds Festival have found their lost items after posting to the page.
Ashworth is visiting Skinner’s property tomorrow to help him look for his lost coins.
Click here for The Tornado of April 13 Lost and Found Facebook group.
