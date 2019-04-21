1 woman killed, another critically injured in NY ax attack

April 20, 2019 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 2:27 PM

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Police in New York have found a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax Saturday morning, but they aren’t releasing a name yet.

Twenty-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment.

Angela Valle, a 21-year-old who also lives there, was critically injured.

Authorities found a 4-year-old girl unharmed in a separate bedroom.

At a press conference Saturday, police said they believe the victims knew their attacker. They found an ax in a dumpster nearby, but have not positively identified it as the weapon.

