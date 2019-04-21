Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Easter! It is shaping up to be a beautiful day. We will start today in the upper 50s and low 60s but will quickly warm into the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds today will start to get a bit gusty as we head into the afternoon but we will have plenty of sunshine. Overnight tonight we will sink in the upper 50s. Tomorrow we will have partly sunny skies with temperatures nice and warm in the upper 70s. Tuesday will bring a bit more cloud cover along with it as well as the possibility of showers later on in the day. Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to bring stormy weather with temperatures only dropping into the middle 70s. Friday should be clear and mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. We will return to the low 80s next weekend with sunny skies for Saturday.