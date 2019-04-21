Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was another beautiful day in East Texas today and thankfully tomorrow is looking like much of the same. We’ll start out mostly to partly sunny with morning lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see increasing cloud cover during the later afternoon hours with highs topping off near 80 degrees. Staying dry on Monday, scattered showers return to the forecast on Tuesday. We won’t see total coverage so not everyone will see rain on Tuesday. Heading into Wednesday, however, showers and thunderstorms become likely, especially later in the evening into Thursday morning. Currently, the severe threat for East Texas is low, but it is not at zero. We will continue to monitor the set up as we get closer to the middle part of the week and keep you updated. We’ll see the last round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front moves through, with conditions clearing and drying out overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will hardly be affected behind the front, with afternoon highs remaining in the middle to upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Saturday, and lower 80s by Sunday. The good news it seems we have finally broken the bad streak, and are in for another round of sunshine by next weekend!