The city of Whitehouse has become a greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Just in time for spring, an East Texas city is growing a green thumb to provide fresh and healthy food for its community.
Whitehouse has turned into a greenhouse. "Tomatoes, corn, if someone wants to grow corn, squash, or peas, whatever, just really good food," Whitehouse community member Susan Hargis says.
All grown in a newly built community garden, inches away from the Whitehouse recreation center.
“We can come spend time together and learn to do things and get our hands dirty and watch something that we did come to fruition,” Whitehouse city councilwoman Ginger Cardwell says.
The idea, to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow, and a Whitehouse high school senior brought that idea to fruition.
“She decided that Whitehouse should have a nice and safe place that people could come to,” Hargis says.
Senior and F.F.A member, Leslie Hargis obtained support from the city council, and within just 24 hours, received funding from local businesses who wanted to give back. “Our desire was to bring it to the citizens without costing the citizens,” Cardwell says. Hargis says her agricultural advocacy team helped her to realize the need for good nutritious foods and the fact that many people do not have access to that.
“Eat more veggies!”
Gardeners must be residents of Whitehouse. If you would like to rent a space to plant at the community garden, contact the city of Whitehouse before April 23rd.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.