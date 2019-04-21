City of Palestine boil water notice rescinded

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - The boil water notice that had been in effect for City of Palestine residents, businesses and wholesalers has been rescinded.
According to the City of Palestine, a boil advisory remains in effect for residents of Country Club Road until further notice.
The notice was issued on Friday, April 19, one day after electricity at the main city water plant went out, causing it to stop working. It could no longer distribute water to the other plants in the city. This caused water levels to go too low.
