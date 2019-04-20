Smith County Sheriff: One person dead, two others injured after early morning shooting

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting early Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Smith County Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a deadly conduct call at 4802 Tidwell in Tyler.
The Deputies arrived and observed a large number of individuals on scene and the situation was chaotic. The Deputies were quickly able to control the scene and began speaking with witnesses.
It was determined that three victims had been shot during a gathering at this location. Two of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was transported to UT Health Tyler by UT Health EMS and passed away a short time later.
Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. They are in the process of collecting evidence and taking statements. As this investigation is ongoing, suspect information will not be disseminated at this time.
The sheriff’s office said Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived at the hospital for the inquest and an autopsy was ordered. The deceased individual was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy. The names of all three victims are being withheld pending further investigation.
