Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A beautiful sunny day today with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s by this afternoon. Winds will be light from the west/southwest. Overnight we will sink to the middle 50s. For Easter Sunday we will warm to the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine and wind a bit breezy from the south. It is shaping up to be a very nice weekend. To start off next work week we will warm to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will bring much more cloud cover and the chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday is looking to be a mostly stormy day with temperatures in the middle 70s. Storms will continue into the day on Thursday but we should start to see clearing late in the day as a cold front passes. Friday will be partly sunny with highs close to 80.