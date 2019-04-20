Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was an absolutely beautiful day in East Texas. Tomorrow we will see similar conditions, but winds from the south are really going to pick up. Waking up on your Easter Sunday, skies will be mostly clear with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mild middle 50s. Your afternoon will be breezy with southerly winds picking up 10-15 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 25+ mph. If you are traveling for the Easter Weekend, please be careful on open roadways as strong gusts of wind could potentially push your car around, especially those of you with higher profile vehicles. Highs for your Easter Sunday will be nice and warm, in the lower 80s. The dry spell continues into Monday, but we will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday and remain through late Thursday/early Friday once a cold front moves through and pushes out any remaining moisture. High pressure sets back in late on Friday so, for now, it’s looking like we just might get another good looking weekend next week! Have a very Happy Easter everyone.