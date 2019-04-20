UPDATE: Man missing from Tyler hospital has been found

UPDATE: Man missing from Tyler hospital has been found
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 20, 2019 at 7:59 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:21 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler Police say Ashton Jacobe Brown has been found.

Tyler Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who left an area hospital on foot.

According to a press release from Tyler Police Department, police say 21-year-old “Ashton Jacobe Brown” left UT Health East Texas Hospital on South Beckham, heading towards Tyler Junior College, on foot.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 150-160 lbs. Brown was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Authorities say Brown is suicidal and is considered a threat to himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tyler Police immediately at 903-531-1000 or dial 911.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.