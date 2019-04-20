UPDATE: Man missing from Tyler hospital has been found

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler Police say Ashton Jacobe Brown has been found.
Tyler Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who left an area hospital on foot.
According to a press release from Tyler Police Department, police say 21-year-old “Ashton Jacobe Brown” left UT Health East Texas Hospital on South Beckham, heading towards Tyler Junior College, on foot.
He is described as 6 feet tall, 150-160 lbs. Brown was last seen wearing a hospital gown.
Authorities say Brown is suicidal and is considered a threat to himself.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tyler Police immediately at 903-531-1000 or dial 911.
