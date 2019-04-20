Man arrested after demanding ride, hijacking bus

VANCOUVER, WA (KATU/CNN) - A C-Tran bus driver is being called a hero after police say a man tried to hijack her bus.
It happened around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police said Anthony Lybeck got on the bus, indicated he had a gun and told the driver he wanted to go to Portland.
Authorities said the driver responded heroically.
“I got to tell you I’m very pleased,” said C-Tran CEO Shawn Donaghy, who isn’t releasing the driver’s name. “We just appreciate the fact that she was able to really dig down and resolve the situation on the bus and we’re really proud of her for that.”
Police said the man indicated he had a gun, but according to the driver, she never saw one.
“I pulled over to the side and the next thing I know, I see the police officers in front of me throwing down a spike strip and then this bus coming to a stop,” said Steven Cranston, who witnessed the chase. “It was kind of frightening but I guess I was at the wrong place at the right time.”
Ultimately police disabled the bus.
“I saw this lady getting off the bus and she was just sobbing and I can only imagine how scary that must’ve been,” Cranston said.
Police say no one was hurt. And all the passengers were off the bus before the incident.
Lybeck faces a kidnapping charge.
Donaghy said the driver did everything right.
Just two weeks ago she and other drivers received training from the Vancouver police on what to do in this exact type of emergency.
Copyright 2019 KATU via CNN. All rights reserved.