Welder builds Iron Throne replica from ‘Game of Thrones’ for his wedding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY/CNN) - Jon Snow would be proud.
A welding class in Kentucky built a replica of the Iron Throne from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Anthony Williams, an instructor at the Knight School of Welding, said it took 110 man hours and over two months to create.
Williams had to reach a deadline. His student, Michael Hayes, requested the piece for his wedding last fall.
“The ‘Game of Thrones’ show was one of the first things that my wife and I really bonded on,” Hayes said. “So it was a really important thing to us. I was in the welding school at the time. I thought ‘I know at the school we can make that happen.’”
"He said ‘Hey, do you guys think we’d be able to build a throne for my wedding?’“ Williams said. "I just got online and just started drawing it. We decided we were going to build it out of aluminum to keep it light because if it was steel it would pretty much stay wherever it sat.”
The finished 200-pound throne has between 300-400 swords welded on and is exactly what Hayes envisioned.
It also made for some pretty fantastic wedding photos.
“Everyone’s really blown away at how intricate and large it is not because it’s massive, but we did a lot of detail work too,” Hayes said. “Besides, the awesome fact that my wife pretty much does look like Daenerys especially when she’s all get up, so it made it all the more awesome when I could see her in that outfit sitting in the throne and doing the thing. It has just been awesome.”
Williams said it’s arguably more authentic than the show’s model which is made out of fiberglass.
“It’s self-gratifying,” Williams said. “It’s selfishly-thrilling to produce something like that."
Hayes gives all the credit to the Knight School of Welding which fully funded the roughly $7,000 project.
“I can’t think of another spot that would allow me to do that when I walked up to the owner of the school and say 'hey, I want to do this for my wife,’" Hayes said. “‘OK I got your back. Let’s do this.’ That’s just awesome.”
The throne is also available to rent for special events.
Copyright 2019 WLKY via CNN. All rights reserved.